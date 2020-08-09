Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are the perennial chokers of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Bengaluru-based franchise has not won a single IPL title as of the date, and their best finish in the league’s history has been runners-up in 2009, 2011 and most recently in 2016. Interestingly, RCB has failed to make it to the playoffs in the last three seasons. With the United Arab Emirates (UAE) hosting the IPL 2020, RCB will be hoping in a change of fortunes this season. Ahead of IPL 2020, Virat Kohli Shares Emotional Video of His RCB Journey, Says ‘Loyalty Above Everything’.

IPL 2020 was earlier scheduled to start on March 29, but due to coronavirus pandemic, the league was postponed indefinitely. And now, with the cancellation of ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were provided with a window to hold the league.

Royal Challengers, no doubt, boasts of quality players like skipper Kohli, AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal, but they have struggled over the years. The franchise added Chris Morris, Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Shahbaz Ahamad, Joshua Phillippe and Pavan Deshpande at the IPL 2020 auctions. With IPL 2020 Nearing, Virat Kohli Posts Weightlifting Video; RCB Captain Continues to Work Hard on his Fitness.

RCB Domestic Players for IPL 2020: Virat Kohli (c), Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande Parthiv Patel, Shahbaz Ahamad.

RCB Overseas Players for IPL 2020: AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Kane Richardson, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Chris Morris, Joshua Philippe.

Last Season Recap: Royal Challengers Bangalore struggled last season and performed poorly once again. Out of 14 matches, the Kohli-led side managed to win just five and finished last on the points table. Interestingly, RCB tasted first win last season after losing six back to back matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2020 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).