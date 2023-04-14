Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns against Delhi Capitals in the match number 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium on April 15, 2023, Saturday. RCB started their IPL 2023 on a positive note as they won their opener against five-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians, but after that match, they were met with back-to-back defeats. Currently, the 2016-IPL finalists, are sitting in the seventh place in the points table after having registered only one win out of the three games played. IPL 2023: Matthew Hayden Praises Shubman Gill; Says the Gujarat Titans Opener ‘Will Dominate World Cricket for Next Decade’.

Their last game ended badly as they lost against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 1 wicket. Batting first, RCB raced off to a challenging total of 212, thanks to vital knocks from Virat Kohli (61), Glenn Maxwell (59), and, Faf Du Plessis (79). Defending 213, their bowlers could not stop leaking runs as LSG chased down the target with one wicket in hand.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are struggling to register a single win after having played four matches. All of the four matches ended in a loss. Their batters, except captain David Warner, and, spinning all-rounder Axar Patel, failed to perform with the bat. In their last game, fifties from Warner and Axar saw the side post a decent total of 172. However, when it came down to defending the target, their bowlers could not get the job done as Mumbai Indians won the match on the last delivery. If Delhi are to pick up their first win of the competition, the team needs to perform collectively as a unit. For RCB, they just need to improve their bowling efforts and efficiency, if they are to reach the last four stage, i.e. the playoffs of the IPL.

Bengaluru Weather Report

Expected Weather at M Chinnaswamy Stadium During RCB VS DC IPL 2023 match. (Source:Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Faf Du Plessis and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is no chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between RCB and DC is good with the temperature expected to be around 21-36 degrees Celsius. IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya Fined Rs 12 Lakhs for Maintaining Slow Over-Rate During Their Win Over Punjab Kings.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium is a batters’ paradise, as the surface is expected to be true for the entire duration of the match. The ball will be coming nicely on to the bat and batsman can hit through the line starting right from the beginning of their innings. Teams winning the toss may choose to bow first as the chase gets easier during the second innings.

