It is Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals in the match number 19 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). The RCB vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 match takes place at the Dubai International Stadium. The RCB vs DC provides another opportunity for Dream11 Fantasy game users to win big. Meanwhile, we bring you the tips for RCB vs DC clash in IPL 2020. The captain of your team fetches 2x points while the vice-captain gets 1.5x points and selecting the correct players in that position could prove to be a big difference. RCB vs DC Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 19.

Both Bangalore and Delhi have won three matches each out of four and now will be looking to move forward with another victory. With things starting to heat up, it is important that teams win consistently. Meanwhile, let’s check out captain and vice-captain picks for your RCB vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 fantasy contest.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Devdutt Padikkal

This will be a brave choice for your RCB vs DC Dream11 team. Devdutt Padikkal has been in good form and you can pick him as your captain. Not many will pick him as their captain but in Mega Contests it is important to pick unique captain and that increases the chances of winning. RCB vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 19.

RCB vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Marcus Stoinis

You can make a safe bet by picking the Australian all-rounder as captain of your RCB vs DC Dream11 team. He can contribute with both bat and ball and thus increase your chances of winning. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Dubai Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for RCB vs DC IPL 2020 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

RCB vs DC Likely Playing XIs

RCB Probable Playing 11: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa.

DC Probable Playing 11: Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat.

