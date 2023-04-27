A relieving break from a demoralising four game losing streak for KKR after they secured a 21-run victory at the Chinnaswamy Stadium beating RCB, completing a double over the same in the IPL 2023, both home and away. A nervous game for KKR initially but after they gathered some momentum through Jason Roy, they grew into the game. Same was provided by Suyash Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy in the later half of the game and collectively they managed to bring the game to KKR's favour by the end. Varun Chakaravarthy Wins Man of the Match Award in RCB vs KKR IPL 2023 Match.

RCB won the toss and opted to bowl first considering Chinnaswamy has better record during chasing. Jason Roy made sure they regret the decision as they didn't give any wickets to RCB bowlers, scoring at a brisk pace. RCB had two of their main bowlers bowl two overs each and had to take chances with Vyshak Vijay Kumar. He delivered taking two wickets, but Nitish Rana and Venkatesh Iyer stitched up a crucial partnership providing a platform for the lower order strikers Andre Russell, Rinku Singh and David Wiese. Two of them fired taking KKR to a decent total of 200.

In Chinnaswamy, 200 is never safe. RCB's start made it look like that too when Faf du Plessis demolished Umesh Yadav in one over. Just as it looked the game will swing towards RCB, Suyash Sharma came to the attack and dismissed Faf and Shabaz Ahmed, it was followed by Varun Chakravarthy who almost killed the game with Glenn Maxwell's wicket. Virat Kohli tried to stich a partnership with Mahipal Lomror but once he fell to Andre Russell, the game was all but over. KKR bowlers made sure the rest of the game was just a formality to delay the inevitable loss for RCB.

RCB vs KKR Stat Highlights

# KKR's highest powerplay score this season. ( 66/0)

# Nitish Rana completes 100 sixes in IPL

# Nitish Rana now has second highest sixes for KKR (100)

#Virat Kohli completes 3000 runs at Chinnaswamy stadium in T20s

# Virat Kohli completes 300 runs in IPL 2023

# He becomes first Indian to complete 300 runs in IPL 2023

# Dinesh Karthik is involved in the most run outs in IPL (39) IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate

A game that some fireworks in the powerplay, some dropped catches, some brilliant catches taken and a disappointing run out saw KKR come out finally on the top with a win. The win will give them confidence and help them stay afloat in the competition. While it is a denting loss for RCB as they have to win a lot of games and oppositions in the top half of the table away from home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2023 12:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).