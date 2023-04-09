In the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Lucknow Super Giants will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, April 10. Lucknow Super Giants had a good start to the season, sealing two victories already, two of them being at their home. Now they visit the iconic M Chinnaswamy stadium at Bangalore to take on the home side RCB. RCB are coming out of a crushing loss against KKR in their last match and need to take a look at a few things ahead of the game. LSG on the other hand have several match-winners in their team and a few of them have already stepped up during the first three games. After Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran, the latest addition to the list is Krunal Pandya. They will make sure that they produce a compact performance to get an edge in the mega clash. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Kolkata Knight Riders Rise to Second Place, Sunrisers Hyderabad Register First Points Following Victory Over Punjab Kings.

Royal Challengers Bangalore on the other started their campaign on a high, defeating Mumbai Indians clinically with Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis starring with the bat. But in the second game, they stumbled with their bowlers letting go the opposition in both games from advantageous position. They have faced a few injury issues this season with Rajat Patidar and Reece Topley being the players to get ruled out. Wayne Parnell has come in has replacement and now RCB have to look at their ability to play spin in the middle overs.

Bangalore Weather Report

Expected Weather At m Chinnaswamy Stadium During RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 Match (Accuweather.com)

According to Accuweather, there is no chance of rain during the course of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The temperature will hover between 26-30 degrees Celsius. The humidity will stay in the range of 31-51 percent. 'Super Star Rinku Singh!' Harbhajan Singh, Shreyas Iyer and Other Cricket Fraternity Members Praise KKR Batter for His Last Over Heroics Against GT in IPL 2023.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore is known for producing high-scoring matches. Recently, we have seen some assistance for spinners like the rest of Indian pitches. We can expect something similar in this match too. If a batter takes his time to settle in this match, through the line shots can also be played.

