Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue their losing streak as they were handed a gut-wrenching 28-run defeat by Lucknow Super Giants. This is RCB's second consecutive defeat at home after losing to KKR in their last game. After RCB opted to bowl first, their poor fielding allowed LSG to get to a competitive total of 181/5. Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat for them. Chasing it, RCB had a good start but their chase got derailed when Mayank Yadav came into the attack. LSG closed down the game in their favour and secured their second consecutive victory. Mayank Yadav Becomes First Bowler in IPL History to Clock Over 155 KPH Thrice, Achieves Feat During RCB vs LSG IPL 2024.

RCB won the toss and opted to field first. LSG got off to a good start riding on Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul but Rahul got dismissed trying to accelerate. Devdutt Padikkal couldn't give impetus to the innings and departed too. First Marcus Stoinis and later Nicholas Pooran combined with Quinton de Kock on the crease to lead LSG to a competitive total of 181/5. RCB dropped a sitter of Nicholas Pooran and the Carribean star struck five sixes in the death to give momentum to the LSG innings.

RCB began the chase in a solid manner hitting a few boundaries. They received the first big blow when Manimaran Siddharth dismissed Virat Kohli. Faf du Plessis joined him soon after through a suicidal run out. Glenn Maxwell fell next trying to strike Mayank Yadav for a big shot. Mayank starred by bowling a fiery spell which completely derailed RCB's chase. Despite an inspired effort from Mahipal Lomror at the end, it was not to be for RCB and they were handed their second consecutive defeat.

RCB vs LSG Stat Highlights

# Mayank Yadav becomes sixth bowler to scalp three+ wicket hauls in each of their first two IPL matches

# Mayank Yadav has now clocked 155 Kph + speeds for the most number of times (3)

# Mayank Yadav bowled the fourth fastest delivery in IPL history (156.7 KPH)

# Manimaran Siddharth becomes 10th bowler to scalp Virat Kohli as maiden IPL wicket

# Glenn Maxwell now has second highest number of ducks in IPL (16*)

# Nicholas Pooran now has the second lowest six/ball ratio among the 36 players with 100+ sixes in IPL

#Quinton de Kock completes 3000 runs in IPL

# Quinton de Kock fifth fewest innings to reach 3000 IPL runs

# Lucknow Super Giants have won 12 out of 12 games while defending 160+ scores

# This is RCB's heaviest defeat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium (in terms of runs) since 2015 (28)

# Anuj Rawat now has the lowest strike rate for an RCB Top 6 batter (52.38) in an IPL innings (20+ balls faced)

# Virat Kohli now has the second most number of boundaries in IPL hsitory (902)

# Lucknow Super Giants has now used most overs of spin used in the powerplay since IPL 2023 Cleaned Up! Mayank Yadav Shatters Cameron Green's Stumps With Raw Pace During RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

In a very crucial clash which might end up deciding the fate of playoff qualification later in the IPL 2024, saw LSG come out on the winner's side. They have unearthed a strong bowling talent and riding on his performance they have secured consecutive victories. For RCB, things are looking bleak as they are yet to perform as a team this season. If it is not addressed quickly, their season could end quickly.

