Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a must-win match for their side. After 1/3rd of the season games, RCB has one win and stands 10th in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 17. SunRisers Hyderabad has a better season compared to RCB. They have three wins and stand fifth in the league. IPL 2024: Brian Lara in Awe of Suryakumar Yadav’s Batting After Coming From Long Hiatus.

Form-wise both teams have most of their batters in a great run, not only Virat Kohli is leading the scorers' chart, but SRH also has two of their batters in the top-10 rankings. Former CSK player and now RCB captain Faf du Plessis also scored important runs in the nick of time for his side. The match could be high high-scoring affair at Chennai. Here is how Chennai weather and pitch play its part in the RCB vs SRH game.

Chennai Weather and Rain Forecast

The weather in Chennai on April 15 is expected to be clear. Being an evening match, humidity could be a major factor. Temperatures however will vary between 30 to 36 degrees Celsius. Although there might be cloudy skies on the eve, no rain is expected on the match day. IPL 2024: Sanjay Bangar Confirms Punjab Kings Skipper Shikhar Dhawan out of Action for ‘Atleast 7–10 Days’ With Shoulder Injury.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The M Chinnaswamy pitch has shown mixed behaviour depending on the time of the game. But it generally favours the team batting second. This was clear in the season's first two games. On March 25, RCB successfully chased Punjab Kings’ 176 in 19.2 overs. On March 29, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got past RCB’s 182 in just 16.5 overs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2024 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).