Royal Challenger Bengaluru (RCB) slipped down to the 10th place after recent results in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 17. They will host SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) who has been a better team on the field. Aiden Markram’s side managed three wins from five games and stood fifth in the league. Virat Kohli Recalls Saying 'Isko Itna Maarunga Na...' After Being Hit on Head By Mitchell Johnson During 2014 Australia Tour, Video Goes Viral.

Virat Kohli has been on a great scoring spree – he even scored a century in the IPL 2024. Faf du Plessis played well against Mumbai Indians in the last match, but the side needs to work on their bowling, which has taken a serious hit throughout the tournament.

SunRisers Hyderabad also has been on good scoring run – they set a record for most runs in IPL (277 against MI) and average around 175 runs. Interestingly the side has two players in the top 10 scorers this season – highlighting the contributions by other SRH batters also.

RCB vs SRH IPL Head-to-Head

Bangalore and Hyderabad have faced each other in 23 matches in IPL. Out of these 23 games, Bangalore have won 10 whereas Hyderabad have come out victorious on 12 occasions. 1 match ended without a result. IPL 2024: Zaheer Khan Hails Jasprit Bumrah for His Performance Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Says ‘He Is Surely in a Different League Right Now’.

RCB vs SRH Match Number 29 TATA IPL 2024 Key Players

Virat Kohli Mayank Agarwal Faf du Plessis Heinrich Klaasen Wanindu Hasaranga Bhuvneshwar Kumar

RCB vs SRH Match Number 30 TATA IPL 2024 Key Battles

Faf du Plessis got in the form at perfect time for RCB. He will support in form Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik – who have been consistent throughout the tournament. Although SRH doesn’t have a deep bowling line-up experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik. Similarly, RCB’s bowling has to take care of Heinrich Klassen and Mayank Agarwal’s explosive hitting.

RCB vs SRH Match Number 30 TATA IPL 2024 Venue and Match Timing

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look to take points on home turf against ‘tricky’ opponent SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 15. The RCB vs SRH match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and it starts at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). IPL 2024: Faf Du Plessis Admits Royal Challengers Bengaluru 'Don’t Have As Many Weapons’ in Their Bowling Arsenal.

RCB vs SRH Match Number 30 TATA IPL 2024 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

JioCinema, which possesses the digital rights of IPL 2024. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs SunRisers Hyderabad match. Also, Star Sports has broadcasting rights to the IPL 2024 season in India. Fans can enjoy a live telecast of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 match on Star Sports Channels.

RCB vs SRH Match Number 30 TATA IPL 2024 Likely Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell.

SunRisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

