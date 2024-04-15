SRH 27/0 in 2 Overs | RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head Take Sunrisers Hyderabad Off to Quick Start

Pressure on RCB's bowling unit right away with Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma scoring 27 runs off two overs. Sunrisers, as expected, have had a fast start and all eyes on how much they score in the powerplay.

RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis Wins Toss, RCB to Bowl First

SRH Playing XI vs RCB: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

RCB vs SRH Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis Wins Toss, RCB to Bowl First; See RCB's Playing XI

RCB Playing XI vs SRH: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Reece Topley, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal

Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj Sit Out, Lockie Ferguson Makes RCB Debut

RCB captain Faf du Plessis has won the toss and his side will bowl first in this contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad. For RCB, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj are sitting out and Lockie Ferguson is making his debut.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have an opportunity to revive their IPL 2024 campaign when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 15. The Faf du Plessis-led side have crashed to the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table with just one win from six matches and things are looking pretty grim for them at the moment. Virat Kohli has been the best performer for the Bengaluru-based franchise and apart from him and some flashes of good performances from the likes of Dinesh Karthik, it has been a tough season so far. RCB need to buckle up and start winning matches from here on if they are to mount a comeback and stay alive in the race for the title. IPL 2024 Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of RCB vs SRH T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

Sunrisers Hyderabad on the other hand, started off with a loss but have picked up pace gradually as the tournament has progressed. Pat Cummins and his team now sit in the fourth spot on the IPL 2024 points table with three wins from five matches and they are favourites heading into this match. Heinrich Klaasen has been among the standout performers for Sunrisers Hyderabad and will look to continue that in this match. This contest is a repeat of the 2016 IPL final which was played between both these sides and at the end of the night, it was the Sunrisers, then led by David Warner won their first and only IPL title so far.

RCB Full Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

SRH Full Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Travis Head, Vijaykanth Viyaskanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

