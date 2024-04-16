A number of records went for a toss as Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 25 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 15. The ground has traditionally been a high-scoring venue, but both teams took it up to another level as they smashed the most runs ever scored in a T20 match-549. Batting first, it was all Sunrisers Hyderabad as the visiting batters plundered the RCB bowling and hit them left, right and centre across the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Travis Head was the wrecker-in-chief for Sunrisers Hyderabad, scoring 102 runs off just 41 balls, including eight sixes and nine fours. Head also notched up the fourth-fastest hundred in IPL history as he got to the mark off just 39 deliveries. Sunrisers also found scorers in Heinrich Klaasen (67 off 31), Aiden Markram (32 off 17) and Abdul Samad (37 off 10 balls) as they posted the highest-ever total in IPL history-287/3. Virat Kohli’s Angry Reactions Go Viral As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Concede Highest Total in IPL History During RCB vs SRH Match (Watch Video).

Chasing 288 to win was always going to a mountain of a task but the start provided by RCB openers Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli led fans to believe it could be possible. Both batters took a similar approach as their SRH counterparts and ended up with 79 runs in the first six overs. But Mayank Markande's introduction in the seventh over turned the tide in SRH's favour when he dismissed Virat Kohli. Skipper du Plessis, due for a big score, struck 62 off 28 balls but RCB's top-scorer was Dinesh Karthik, who entertained the Chinnaswamy crowd with a fine display of big-hitting and brought RCB close to SRH's total. Karthik scored 83 off 35 balls with five fours and seven sixes and was greeted with a standing ovation after he was dismissed. Ultimately, the total was too much for RCB to chase as they suffered their sixth loss of the season in seven games. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

#Sunrisers Hyderabad posted the highest total in IPL history-287/3

#It was also the second-highest total in all of T20 cricket behind Nepal's 314/3 against Mongolia at the 2023 Asian Games

#SRH scored the third-fastest team 200 in IPL history in 15 overs

#Sunrisers hit the most number of sixes in an IPL innings-22

#The RCB vs SRH match also saw 549 runs being scored, the most ever in a T20 game

#Also, 38 sixes were hit in the game, the joint-highest in a T20 match

#Travis Head scored his first IPL century

#It was also the fourth-fastest hundred in IPL history

#Head's century was also the fastest hundred for SRH in IPL history

Sunrisers Hyderabad, especially their batters will take a lot of confidence from this win as they head over to Delhi to take on Delhi Capitals on April 20. Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the other hand, will hope to bounce back as they face Kolkata Knight Riders on April 21 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

