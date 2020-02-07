Revisit Anil Kumble’s 10-Wicket Haul Against Pakistan in an Inning As The Sensational Spell Completes 21 Years (Watch Video)

Anil Kumble (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

February 7 will certainly go down as one of the most memorable dates in Indian cricket history. On this day in 1999, India’s legendary leg-spinner bowled a colossal spell against Pakistan and become only the second bowlers to scalp all 10 wickets in a Test innings, the first being Jim Laker of England. The game was being played at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi and Kumble brilliantly exploited the spin-friendly track and scalped all the 10 wickets in the fourth innings to guide India to a 212-run victory. Anil Kumble Reveals Surprising Details About His Remarkable 10-Wicket Haul.

Well, one should also not forget about the contribution of other bowlers who bowled a defensive length in order to help Kumble reach the landmark. Moreover, India stepped into the game on the back of a 12-run loss in the opening Test and the Delhi encounter was a do-or-die situation. Well, the ever-dependable Kumble rose to the occasion and sealed his side’s win. The likes of Saeed Anwar, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammed Yousuf completely failed against the turning deliveries of the talismanic spinner and lost their wickets on him. So as Kumble’s memorable spell completes 21 years, let’s look at all the wickets.

26.3–9–74–🔟 #OnThisDay in 1999, @anilkumble1074 became only the second bowler to take all ten wickets in a Test innings

After that performance, Kumble served Indian cricket for over a decade and bowled many more brilliant spells too. In fact, he finished his career with 618 wickets, the highest for an Indian bowler and third-highest overall.