While we have seen many captains who have dominated the cricket world with the bat, there’s hasn’t been anyone like Ricky Ponting. The talisman was born to lead Australia, and he did his job exceptionally well. He ripped apart the best of the bowling line-ups and his on-field decision making made the world hail him. Owing to the fact, social media got flooded with wishes as Ponting celebrates his 46th birthday today (December 19). Hailing from Tasmania, the right-handed batsman was the leader of the Aussie team which dominated World cricket in the 2000s. Ponting, in fact, is the only player to win two World Cups as captain and one World Cup as a player. Ricky Ponting Perfectly Predicts Prithvi Shaw’s Mode of Dismissal Moments Before the Opener’s Two-Ball Duck.

Ponting’s journey in international cricket went underway in February 1995, and he didn’t take long in cementing his place in the national team. With the likes of Mark Taylor and Mark Waugh being the latter half of his career, the then youngster grabbed the opportunity with both hands and played one magnificent knock after another. However, his best was unleashed after taking over the reins of the national team. Under his guidance, Aussies didn’t defeat but thrashed opposition teams. In fact, the Aussie talisman is the most successful skipper in international cricket with 220 triumphs in 324 games. As Ricky Ponting turns a year older, let’s revisit five times when Ponting played captain’s knock. Virat Kohli Can Surpass Ricky Ponting’s Tally of Most International Centuries as Captain.

140 Against India in 2003

An Indian fan will certainly not want to remember this mayhem by Ponting which occurred in the 2003 World Cup final. Batting first in Johannesburg, the skipper came out to bat at number three and what followed next was an absolute master class. The likes of Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath looked completely ineffective against the batsman as he went on to play a scintillating knock, guiding his team to 359 run. In reply, India were bundled out for 234 runs and the Aussies lifted their third World Cup.

257 Against India in 2003

Another Ponting special against India came in the third Test of the 2003 tour. The visitors posted a total of 336 runs in the first innings which seemed to be competitive. However, the Tasmania player dominated the Indian bowlers and went on to play a marathon knock. He scored 257 runs and helped Australia post 558 runs in the first innings. India failed to make any sort of comeback and lost the match by nine wickets.

98* Against New Zealand in 2005

The first men’s T20I was played between New Zealand and Australia, back in 2005 and cricket fans all over the world were eager to see how the cricketers will adopt the new format. However, Ponting didn’t take long in settling his feet in the new version and played a tremendous knock. The batsman attacked bowlers from the outset and scored an unbeaten 98. He missed his century by two runs but powered Aussie to 214 runs subsequently and a 44-run triumph.

196 Against England in 2006

In the first Test of Ashes 2006-07, the Aussie skipper looked at his prime and played a brilliant knock against the arch-rivals. The likes of Andre Flintoff, James Anderson and Matthew Hoggard wasn’t able to pierce the defences the Ponting as he went one to score a sensational ton and sealed the match for Aussies in the first innings. He might have missed it his double ton but his effort guided 602 runs in the first innings and subsequently a 277-run win.

164 Against South Africa in 2006

This effort of Ponting will certainly go down as one of the best efforts in a losing cause. In the fifth ODI of Australia’s 2006 Tour of South Africa, the star batsman came into bat in the 15th over of the match and smashed the Proteas bowlers to all the parts of the ground. He also registered his highest ODI score as the Men in Yellow scored 434 in the first innings. However, Herschelle Gibbs played a blinder and guided South Africa to a historic win by one wicket.

Ponting bid adieu to international cricket on November 2012, and a great era came to an end. Post-retirement, the legend served as a coach for many prominent teams along with a brief stint with Australia’s national team. He also donned the commentator’s hat on many occasions and has given his voice in many matches.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2020 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).