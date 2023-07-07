The 2023 season of the Indian Premier League witnessed many young players take the tournament by storm. Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad were some of the names who created a buzz with their exploits in the T20 carnival. They obliterated bowlers their strokeplay and piled on runs for fun. 'Where is Rinku Singh?' Baffled Netizens Question KKR Star's Absence After Announcement of India's T20I Squad for West Indies Tour

Though selectors awarded Tilak and Yashasvi for their magnificent performance and picked them for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies, they decided against including Rinku and Ruturaj for the shortest format. The cricket fraternity was baffled by the absence of Rinku and Gaikwad in India’s squad and many took to social media to criticise the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee.

However, it has been reported by Indian Express that the likes of Ruturaj and Rinku would be among other youngsters to be included in the three-match T20I series against Ireland which.is set to kick-start on August 18. And the decision to exclude the duo from the West Indies series was made as the selection committee did not want to send a young side to the Caribbean as there will already be seven players of the Indian ODI team who won’t feature in the T20 leg. 'Justice for Ruturaj Gaikwad' Perplexed Twitterati Question CSK Batsman's Exclusion After Announcement of India's Squad For West Indies T20I Series

“Rinku and other players who did well in the IPL will fly to Ireland as the selection committee doesn’t want to try everyone at one stage. There are seven players of the Indian ODI team who are not going to play T20 as those players are key for us going ahead as they will be playing Asia Cup in late August,” a BCCI source said.

The T20I series against Ireland would be a huge opportunity for Rinku and Ruturaj to show their batting prowess. They would look to replicate their IPL 2023 performance and stamp their authority in the international arena.

