Ahead of the fifth IND vs ENG Test match in Dharamshala, Indian batsman Rinku Singh marked his presence in the city. Rinku shared a post with England's Test head coach Brendon McCullum. The Kiwi legend has an old connection with Rinku as he was the head coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Rinku also plays for KKR in the Indian Premier League.

As per several media reports, Rinku Singh was likely involved in the photo shoot which took place at the HPCA Stadium consisting of probable players who may be the part of India's squad in the T20 World Cup 2024. Rinku can be one of the those players and has a strong to get picked in the squad.

Rinku Singh in Dharamshala With Brendon McCullum

Rinku Singh has played a total of 15 T20I matches for India so far and has scored 356 runs at an average of 89.00. His highest score has been 69* and has smashed two half-centuries throughout his T20I career. Rinku comes in down the order and can hit some lusty blows and provide a brilliant finish to the innings.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is all set to be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 2. India would be facing Ireland in their opening match of the tournament on June 5.

India would be led by Rohit Sharma in the biggest international T20 tournament. The Indian team has not won an ICC trophy for the past 11 years, and last won the T20 World Cup trophy in 2007. Rohit would look forward to ending the drought and helping the 'Men in Blue' reclaim the T20 World Cup trophy.

