Rishabh Pant has been away from competitive cricket for a while after he suffered an accident in December 2022. Since then he has went through several surgeries and an extensive rehab procedure at the NCA in Bengaluru gradually regaining his fitness back so that he can return on the pitch soon. He missed the IPL 2023, World Test Championship final, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as he continued hard work in rehab. He also joined a camp hosted in Kolkata during Diwali by Delhi Capitals and took part in the team activities under the supervision of Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting. Now, ahead of IPL 2024 auction, report suggests that Delhi Capitals management has confirmed that Rishabh Pant will play the upcoming IPL 2024 and will also lead the side. ‘Bouncing Back With Every Rep’ Rishabh Pant Shares Video of His Intense Gym Workout Ahead of IPL 2024 Comeback.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, officials have indicated that he will take on wicket keeping duties only if cleared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI); otherwise, he will focus on batting and fielding. This dispels suggestions that the 26-year-old player might be utilised solely as an Impact Player by the team. "If he is not keeping, he will definitely be on the field and will lead the side," a franchise official stated. After undergoing surgery on his right knee, performed by Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala in Mumbai, there remains uncertainty about Pant's ability to keep wickets during the IPL matches. Google Year in Search 2023: From Indian Premier League, Cricket World Cup to WPL, Top-10 Most-Searched Sports Events in India.

Management officials have also stated that Pant, currently undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru, is expected to regain fitness by the end of February. His active participation in IPL games will be contingent upon the clearance from the NCA managers. The franchise is eager to have clarity on the fitness situation of Pant as with the auction knocking the doors, the whole plan will be centered around Pant's capability, whether he can keep wickets or whether he can lead the side. If not, that will open up the requirement to have an Indian wicket-keeper batter, who is also a capable batter because last time the absence of one hurt the side.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2023 08:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).