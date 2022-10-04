Born on October 04, 1997, Rishabh Pant is a professional Indian cricketer who plays as a middle-order batsman and a wicketkeeper for the Indian national cricket team and for the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. Born in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Pant plays for the Delhi side in the domestic first-class and A-list tournaments. He made his first-class debut in October 2015 in the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy, and in the next season against Maharashtra, Pant scored 308 runs in an inning and became the third youngest Indian to score a triple century in first-class cricket. Rishabh Pant Deflects Ball Onto Rohit Sharma's Private Part During IND vs SA 2nd T20I, Netizens Share Funny Jokes On Twitter (Watch Video).

The wicketkeeper-batsman has proved himself on many occasions in all three formats of the game and has helped to strengthen the backbone of team India. Rishabh Pant is celebrating his 25th birthday on October 04, so let's take a looks at some of the lesser-known facts about him.

Pant was the vice-captain of the India U-19 team for the 2016 Under-19 World Cup.

He is the third youngest Indian player to score a triple century in the first-class cricket.

In the 2016 Under-19 World Cup, Pant scored a half-century in 18 deliveries against Nepal and became the fastest ever to do so at the level.

Since the start of his IPL career in 2016, Pant has been playing for the Delhi Capitals and currently captains the team.

In 2018 Pant scored 128 runs in 63 balls against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, making it the highest individual score by any Indian player in the IPL.

Pant has scored a century in Test and ODI but still has to reach the achievement in the T20 international cricket.

Rishabh Pant also holds the record for most catches in a test match, with a total of 11 catches against Australia in 2018.

He was named the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year for the year 2018.

In June 2022, Pant was named as the Indian captain for the T20I series against South Africa after the stand-in captain, KL Rahul, was ruled out due to an injury.

Pant made his international debut in a T20I match against the England side in January 2017. Then in 2018, he also made his ODI and Test debut for the Indian cricket team. Pant was also named the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year in January 2019 and the Men's Player of the Month in the first edition of the ICC Player of the Month Awards in the month of February.

