Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is reportedly going to miss the upcoming Australia Test series and the entirety of IPL 2023. Pant suffered a terrible accident, yesterday, December 30th. The Indian cricketer, who was on his way to meet relatives, collided with a divider in Roorkee. Although his car caught fire, Pant managed to survive. Soon after that, the Indian cricketer was taken to a local hospital -Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre before being transferred to Max Hospital in Dehradun. Fortunately, Pant evaded fatal injuries and is now stable. Rishabh Pant Car Accident: Haryana Roadways Honours Driver, Conductor Who Saved Life of Indian Cricketer.

While issuing a statement regarding Pant's injuries, BCCI stated, "Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back."

Dr Qamar Azam (sports injury specialist) of AIIMS Rishikesh told via TOI, "pant will take at least three to six months to recover from the ligament injury. And if it's severe, he may need more time. Further evaluation can be based on his detailed injury report." Rishabh Pant Car Accident Photos Go Viral! Indian Cricketer Hospitalised After Meeting With An Accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway.

Now, this makes Pant unavailable for upcoming India vs Australia Test series. Both India and Australia are in the top two positions in World Test Champions 2023 table. Although Australia might qualify for the finals even before the start of the series, India's qualifications are hugely dependent on this.

Rishabh Pant has been India's best batter in Test cricket in the past couple of years. The left-handed wicketkeeper batter scored 681 runs in 7 Test matches in 2022. His ability to change matches within a span of a few overs has given India quite a few big wins. Unfortunately at this point, he is looking unavailable for the important Australia series which can very big issue for the Indian team.

Pant can also miss the entirety of the Indian Premier League 2023. Rishabh Pant is the captain of Delhi Capitals and is going to be a miss for them.

