Rishabh Pant is set to make his much-awaited return to action when the IPL 2024 gets underway. The wicketkeeper-batter had a near-death experience when he experienced a devastating car accident which left him with several injuries and sidelined him from action for the entirety of 2023. Pant has been making pretty good progress in his recovery with IPL 2024 approaching and now it has been reported that he will feature as a captain for Delhi Capitals in the tournament but not don the wicket-keeping gloves.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the 26-year-old will lead Delhi Capitals and play as a pure batsman. Delhi Capitals will have another player as the designated wicketkeeper in the playing XI with the options being Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui and Tristan Stubbs. The report also adds that he also featured in a warm-up match in Alur. The southpaw has undergone his rehabilitation in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and often shares updates with fans on social media.

Pant missed IPL 2023 and in his place, David Warner led the team. Delhi Capitals, finalists in 2020, failed to put together a string of good results, managing just five wins in 14 matches. With a negative Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.808, Delhi Capitals finished in ninth place, just two points ahead of bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad.

