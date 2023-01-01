Indian wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant met an accident after his Mercedes car lost control while he was driving from Delhi to Roorkee on December 30. The cricketer broke his way out of the burning car and was immediately rushed to the hospital by a bus-driver and conductor who spotted the incident. Pant didn't have any major injuries, but he had cuts on his forehead, a knee injury along with abrasion injuries on his body. Speculations surfaced around a CCTV footage and also an old video of conversation between Pant and Shikhar Dhawan, that the accident was caused due to rash driving by the cricketer. Amongst suspicions that the cricketer was actually drunk and overspeeding, ultimately causing the accident, the possibilities of such an incident were dismissed by initial investigation of the Uttarakhand Police. Rishabh Pant Reveals Real Reason Behind his Accident As Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets Injured Cricketer at Hospital.

According to Hindustan Times, Haridwar senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ajai Singh said, "We have checked eight to 10 speed cameras from the Uttar Pradesh border to the accident spot in Narsan, the cricketer’s car didn’t cross the speed limit which is 80 km per hour on that national highway. In the CCTV footage, the car appears to be at a high speed because it went into the air after hitting the divider. Our technical team also inspected the accident site. We didn’t find anything that suggests overspeeding by the cricketer."

The SSP further said, “If he would have been drunk, how could he drive 200 km from Delhi and not meet any accident for such a long distance? The doctor who gave him first aid at the Roorkee hospital also stated he was completely normal. That’s why he was able to successfully pull himself out of the car. Anybody drunk would not have been able to get out of the car." Uttarakhand director general of police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said the cricketer dozed off at the wheel which caused the accident. Rishabh Pant Car Accident: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits Hospital in Dehradun To See Injured Indian Cricketer.

Rishabh Pant, who was conscious after the accident, gave the statement to the police hat he dozed off at the wheel. Today, he pointed out to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, who visited him in the hospital, that the cause of the accident was a pothole or some black thing on the road.

