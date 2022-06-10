Over the few years, Rishabh Pant has cemented his place in the Indian team on the back of his brilliant performance in all three formats. While he has continually displayed his talent in red-ball cricket, Pant is yet to do well in white-ball cricket, particularly in T20Is. But here are some of the best knocks of the new T20I captain of team India. Rishabh Pant, an ‘Exceptionally Dangerous’ Batter; Should Be an Integral Part of India’s T20 WC Campaign, Says Ricky Ponting.

52* off 28 vs West Indies in 2022

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant smashed a quick-fire unbeaten 52-runs off 28-balls including 7-fours & a six with a strike rate of 185.71. This crucial knock helped India to set up the massive total of 186 against the West Indies T20 match.

65* off 42 vs West Indies in 2019

Chasing a target of 147, India lost their two-star batters Shikhar Dhawan (2) and KL Rahul (20) inside five overs. Pant came in to bat with India wobbling at 27/2. He played a measured knock of 65 and finished off the run chase as India won the match by seven wickets.

58 off 38 vs West Indies in 2018

Pant scored a career-best swashbuckling 58-runs knock off 38-deliveries featuring 5-fours and 3-sixes with a strike rate of 152.63, helping India chase down the target of 182 against West Indies.