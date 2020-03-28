Rishabh Pant’s Failed Attempt to Play With His Pet Dog Kuuchi Will Leave You in Splits (Watch Video)

Rishabh Pant Fails to Play With His Pet Dog Kuuchi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

With the coronavirus epidemic wreaking havoc across the globe, people are forced to stay at home and sports stars are no different. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, many cricket series and tournaments have been postponed and fans are missing their favourite stars on the field. In this meantime, the athletes are killing their time by doing various social-media activities like organising a Q/A session or going live. Well, Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant is spending his time with his pet dog Kuuchi. However, his dog doesn't seem to be in a playful mood and Pant's attempt to have fun with his pet will leave you in splits. Rishabh Pant Working Out Indoors to Stay Fit During Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video).

Taking to his official Twitter account, the 22-year old shared a video in which he can be seen trying his best to play with his pet Kuuchi. However, his little friend didn't listen despite the several attempts of the cricketer. Well, the Delhi-born cricketer might not have been able to play with Kuuchi. However, the video shared by him will surely tickle your funny bones and will entertain you.

Watch Video:

Being crazy helps me keep sane 🤩 💭🐶 Stay home, Stay safe and go easy on yourselves 🤘🏻 #boAtheadStayINsane @BoatNirvana pic.twitter.com/OTX99G2n1E — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 27, 2020

The fans got to know about Pant's great humour during the Australia vs India Test series where he made some witty comments while sledging behind the stumps. Since then, the wicket-keeper batsman has been quite active on social media and is entertaining his fans with his off-field antics.

The southpaw was next expected to showcase his blitzes in the 2020 edition on the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he plays for Delhi Capitals (DC). However, dark clouds are looming over the gala T20 tournament and speculations are that IPL 2020 cane well get called off.