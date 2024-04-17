There were times when the fans used to question the Rajasthan Royals management for continuously backing right-handed batsman Riyan Parag despite his poor form. Parag also faced a lot of backlash from the fans and was trolled on social media. However, Riyan has come a long way and in the present time he is placed in the second spot in the list of top run scorers and is giving tough competition to veteran batsman Virat Kohli. Parag has currently scored 318 runs from seven games at a strike rate of 161.42 and has smashed three half-centuries so far. Riyan Parag Six Video: Watch Rajasthan Royals Batter Hit Multiple Big-Shots to Noor Ahmad During RR vs GT IPL 2024 Match

Now, when the T20 World Cup 2024 is around the corner the Indian selection committee has started to give the last texture to their 15-member squad for the major tournament. However, tensions can rise for the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee. As per a report by Dainik Jagran, the right-handed Assam batsman is under the reckoning for the marquee event. However, with more than three players battling for one spot in the side, the major question is where he would play in the team. Heartwarming! Riyan Parag Waves to His Mother After Starring in Rajasthan Royals’ Win Over Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 (Watch Video)

India have never won a T20 World Cup in the past 17 years and would be looking forward to ending the drought in 2024. The Indian team led by Rohit Sharma may consist of many young talented names such as Rinku Singh, Shuvam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and especially Virat Kohli. However, if Riyan Parag gets a chance to make a place in the side, anyone deserving playing will surely have to sacrifice his place in the squad.

