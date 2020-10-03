Robin Uthappa's dismal run in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 continued as he got dismissed after scoring 17 runs off 22 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Rajasthan Royals batsman never looked comfortable in the Abu Dhabi track and could find only one boundary during his dismal knock. Fans were indeed not impressed by Uthappa's poor show as they brutally trolled the veteran batsman. Netizens also slammed RR's team management for giving the Karnataka batsman regular chances while keeping Yashasvi Jaiswal in the playing XI. The 18-year-old opener, who scored six runs in Rajasthan's opening encounter, was dropped after just one game and the decision hasn't gone down well with the supporters. RCB vs RR Score Updates IPL 2020.

Jaiswal piled up a mountain of runs in the past year and is even touted to become the next big thing in Indian cricket. He even played a crucial role in guiding India U/19 to the finals to Under-19 Cricket World Cup in February earlier this year.  Owing to his stellar run, the southpaw was expected to be a regular part of RR playing XI. However, skipper Steve Smith dropped the southpaw after the first game and continued with Uthappa in the middle order. The decision hasn't proved to be impeccable as the 34-year-old registered the scores of 5, 9, 2 and 17 respectively. Seeing Uthappa's regular failures, fans urge the R&R team management to induct Jaiswal back in the playing XI. Out or Not Out? Sanju Samson's Dismissal in RCB vs RR Sparks Controversy.

Meanwhile, RR got off to a terrible start after opting to bat against RCB. Dashers like Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson went back to the pavilion without doing much damage, giving the Virat Kohli-led side total command of the game. However, the Abu Dhabi pitch has assist bowlers and chasing any target will not be a cakewalk.

