Robin Uthappa's dismal run in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 continued as he got dismissed after scoring 17 runs off 22 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Rajasthan Royals batsman never looked comfortable in the Abu Dhabi track and could find only one boundary during his dismal knock. Fans were indeed not impressed by Uthappa's poor show as they brutally trolled the veteran batsman. Netizens also slammed RR's team management for giving the Karnataka batsman regular chances while keeping Yashasvi Jaiswal in the playing XI. The 18-year-old opener, who scored six runs in Rajasthan's opening encounter, was dropped after just one game and the decision hasn't gone down well with the supporters. RCB vs RR Score Updates IPL 2020.

Jaiswal piled up a mountain of runs in the past year and is even touted to become the next big thing in Indian cricket. He even played a crucial role in guiding India U/19 to the finals to Under-19 Cricket World Cup in February earlier this year. Owing to his stellar run, the southpaw was expected to be a regular part of RR playing XI. However, skipper Steve Smith dropped the southpaw after the first game and continued with Uthappa in the middle order. The decision hasn't proved to be impeccable as the 34-year-old registered the scores of 5, 9, 2 and 17 respectively. Seeing Uthappa's regular failures, fans urge the R&R team management to induct Jaiswal back in the playing XI. Out or Not Out? Sanju Samson's Dismissal in RCB vs RR Sparks Controversy.

Bring Jaiswal Back!!

Time to move away from Uthappa - they need to bring Jaiswal and push Smith and Sanju one spot down. That batting order looks more solid. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 3, 2020

Request To Head Coach Shane Warne!!

robin uthappa is also another useless player he is eating up a younger player’s place i yashasvi jaiswal can be given more chances @ShaneWarne — Ram (@tweeter_ram) October 3, 2020

Fans Batting For Jaiswal!!

As much as we have liked watching robin uthappa play over the years, I understand now is the right time for him to make way for fresh talent like yashasvi jaiswal in the side. #RCBvsRR #RR #RCB #IPL2020 — anonymous brat (@anonymousbrat2) October 3, 2020

Wrong Decision?

What do you think about the decision to drop Yashasvi Jaiswal after just one game. Steve Smith can come in at 3 and it makes there line up deeper and stronger dont you think?@unacademy #LetsCrackIt — strugglerr (@strugglerr1) October 3, 2020

Another Dig!!

Robin Uthappa tried his level best in every match to make the Rajasthan Royals management realise that it's time for him to sit outside and Yashasvi Jaiswal should come in. Selfless Uthappa 💯 #IPL2020 — Riya (@reaadubey) October 3, 2020

Suggestions For Playing XI!!

Suggestions to RR Drop Uthappa, bring Jaiswal, slot Smith at 4, Stokes for Tom Curran and your line up will look like Jaiswal Buttler Samson Smith Stokes Parag Tewatia Archer Gopal Unadkat Rajpoot/Varun Aaron#RCBvRR — mahesh ekambaram (@ekambaram_10) October 3, 2020

Uthappa Not Adding Value?

Feel sad but this should be last game for #Uthappa. He is not adding value and he is not same force like earlier. RR better should give to youngster like #Jaiswal and #Smith can bat at 4. #RRvCSK — CS Jigar Shah  (@FCSJigarShah) October 3, 2020

Meanwhile, RR got off to a terrible start after opting to bat against RCB. Dashers like Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson went back to the pavilion without doing much damage, giving the Virat Kohli-led side total command of the game. However, the Abu Dhabi pitch has assist bowlers and chasing any target will not be a cakewalk.

