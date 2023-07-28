India Women tour Bangladesh for a white-series, string July 9. Both the teams gave their all on the cricket field and fans witnessed some breathtaking action. The Women in Bue cliched the T20I series 2-1 while the three-match ODI leg ended in a stalemate with both teams winning a game each. ICC Bans Harmanpreet Kaur for Next Two International Matches for Breaching Code of Conduct During IND W vs BAN W 3rd ODI

However, the ODI series between India Women and Bangladesh Women also attracted a lot of controversies. In the final game of the series on July 22, Harmanpreet Kaur lost her cool after being dismissed and hit the stumps with the bat. Also, she showed gestures to the on-field umpires in a fit of rage. Moreover, her antics continued in the post-match presentation as she behaved in an indecent way towards the opposition captain Nigar Sultana and other Bangladesh players.

Harmanpreet was found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct and thus, the Internet Cricket Council banned her from two international games. Hence, she would not be taking part in the first two knockout games of the Asian Games 2023 in China. Harmanpreet Kaur Loses Her Cool, Hits Stumps With the Bat After Being Dismissed During IND-W vs BAN-W 3rd ODI 2023, Video Goes Viral

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah informed that BCCI President Roger Binny and NCA Chief VVS Laxman will question Harmanpreet on her outburst in the third ODI against Bangladesh. Moreover, Jay Shah stated that BCCI would not appeal against the Indian skipper’s two-match ban handed out by ICC. It remains to be seen if the Indian Cricket Board will also take certain strict action against Harmanpreet.

