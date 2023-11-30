India suffered a heart-breaking loss to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final. After put in to bat first in the match, they were off to a great start but lost momentum in the middle on a difficult pitch and continued to lose wickets. After they could set a target of mere 241 runs on the board, Australia chased it down with ease as Travis Head scored a sensation hundred and the pitch played much better than the first innings. Despite India trying their best with the ball and scalping three wickets upfront it was not enough. After suffering a hammer-blow in the form of that defeat, Indians cricketers looked visibly disappointed as they were walking back to the dressing room of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Amidst this, Team India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin revealed days after the match that a few star cricketers were also crying. BCCI Likely to Request Rohit Sharma to Captain India in T20Is; Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer to Be Back for Test Series in South Africa.

In an interview with former Indian cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath on the latter's YouTube channel, Ashwin disclosed that veteran players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were in tears after the match, and that these two "natural leaders" gave the team a positive energy. "Yes, we felt the pain. Rohit and Virat were crying. Seeing that it felt bad. Anyways, not meant to be. This team was an experienced team. Everybody knew what to do. And then, it was professional. Everybody knew their routines, and warm-ups. I think two natural leaders gave the team the space to do these two and created a vibe," said Ashwin. 'Don't Lie Quoting Me' Ravi Ashwin Slams X User For Spreading Fake News Related to Sanju Samson’s Transfer to CSK.

In the interview Ashwin also praised the captaincy of Rohit Sharma in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He revealed that Rohit knows the likes and dislikes of every team member and he is remarkable individual who has a deep understanding of everyone. He also revealed how Rohit put in effort to explain tactics at an individual level and encouraged them to represent the brand of cricket they spoke about ahead of the competition.

