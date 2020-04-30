Rohit Sharma Birthday: Wife Ritika Posts Heart-Warming Wish for the Indian Opener (View Post)

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

India’s talismanic opener Rohit Sharma turns 33 on Thursday (April 30, 2020) and birthday wishes are pouring in for him from all over the world. On the occasion, his wife Ritika Sajdeh also took to her official Instagram account and posted a heartfelt message for her hubby. She explained the importance of the Indian cricketer in her life while sharing several adorable pictures of her family on the picture-sharing website. Both Rohit and Ritika have been quite active on social media and are frequently sharing their loveable pictures and videos with their fans. Thus, Ritika’s greetings for her better-half was always on the cards and she certainly left no stones unturned in expressing her love. Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: 264 vs Sri Lanka and Other Scintillating Knocks by the Hitman.

“Happiest birthday to the one that makes me laugh till I can’t breathe, to my favourite travel companion, to my best friend, to the best dad, to the one that can’t sing even if his life depended on it. To the best I could ever wish for, happy birthday love you Ro,” read the caption of the pictures shared by Ritika. Have a look. Rohit Sharma Birthday Special: 10 Amazing Facts About the ‘Hitman’ of Indian Cricket.

View Post:

Rohit and Ritika tied knots on 13 December 2015 after dating for few years. Well, if something like lady luck exists then Ritika has certainly been that for her hubby. The right-handed batsman delivers more often than not whenever his wife comes to watch him play. In fact, the Mumbai-born cricketer registered his third ODI double century on his 2nd marriage anniversary. On December 30, 2018, the couple was blessed with a baby girl and they named by Samaira.