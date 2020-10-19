Mumbai Indians lost to Kings XI Punjab in the historic second Super over at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. More than the loss, however, the team management will be concerned about their Rohit Sharma's health. Kieron Pollard, who surprisingly came out in the post-match presentation, said that Hitman "was not feeling well," so he was asked to address presenters on his behalf. "I was told that he's (Rohit) not feeling well and come and do the duties for you guys and have a conversation and we'll see what happens. I am not sure what's the outcome of it," Pollard said after the match. MI vs KXIP Match in IPL 2020 Greatest T20 Game Ever!

Mark Nicholas, the commentator, joked jokingly asked the Caribbean all-rounder if Rohit didn't want to face presenters after such high-voltage encounter. To which Pollard replied: "No it's not about not facing. He is a fighter". MI vs KXIP Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.

Earlier in the game, Rohit Sharma got out after scoring nine off just eight deliveries while batting first. He couldn't make a mark in the Super Over as well, scoring 1 off just three deliveries which proved to be crucial in MI's loss. Nevertheless, Mumbai, who are currently placed at second position with six wins from nine games, will want the veteran batsman to be fit in the crucial games.

The UAE heat has indeed challenged the fitness of players in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL). From the veteran MS Dhoni to a young Ishan Kishan, several players have struggled to get going in the games. Hence, it will be interesting to see Sharma's fate in the tournament.

Needing just two wins from their remaining five games, MI should qualify for the playoffs easily, and even Rohit can afford to sit out in a couple of benches. However, the dasher needs to take the field in the knockouts to guide MI to their sixth title.

