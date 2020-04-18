Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli? New Zealand All-Rounder Corey Anderson Shares His Pick on the Better Captain and Player

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Debates about who, among Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, is the better fit as an Indian captain have haunted Indian cricket since the disappointing ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup exit. Rumours about an alleged rift between two senior groups in the Indian dressing room floated with reports also claiming that some members of the Indian team, including Rohit, was disappointed with Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri for taking certain decisions without any discussion. Since then comparisons about their captaincy have hit the headlines frequently with many fans and experts alike sharing their opinions on the matter. Virat Kohli Tops the List of Most International Run-Getters Since January 2017, Rohit Sharma Stands on Number Two (Check Full List).

Former New Zealand Cricketer, Corey Anderson found himself in a similar position during an online session with Sportstar. Anderson is one of the few cricketers who have played under the captaincy of both Rohit and Virat in the Indian Premier League and said both were shrewd tacticians. Anderson was part of the Mumbai Indians side that lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2015 and has also played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2018.

Asked on who is the better leader among the two? Anderson opined that while both were ‘good captains,’ Rohit was calm while Kohli was more aggressive in nature. “Both are very good captains. Sharma is probably a bit laid-back in that role. He is passionate, wants to win, but keeps it under wraps a little bit more,” Corey said during a recent Instagram Live session with Sportstar. “Kohli wears his heart on his sleeve and shows a lot of emotion. But they both take charge of the team. They are natural-born leaders.”

“They are good tacticians; they understand the game and know how to win. That’s why India has been so successful,” Anderson, who is best remembered for his hurricane innings of 95 from just 44 deliveries in a nail-biter against Rajasthan Royals that took Mumbai Indian to the Playoffs in 2014, added.

The 29-year-old, who represented New Zealand in 93 internationals, also picked Rohit as one of his favourite players. “Rohit Sharma is one of my favourite players to watch when he is in full flow. He makes cricket look like the easiest game in the world. The top guys in the world do that,” the Kiwi all-rounder added.

While Kohli was for a long time seen as India’s next captain after MS Dhoni following his exploits with the Indian U19 team, Rohit has come through as the most successful captain in the IPL having led his MI side to four titles in just seven years of captaining them. He also enjoys a great track record with the Indian team with his only series defeat as captain of the men in Blue coming in South Africa.