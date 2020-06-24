One of the best batsmen in the modern era, Rohit Sharma completed 13 years in international cricket on Tuesday (June 23, 2020). On the occasion, the talismanic opener took to his official Twitter account and shared a heart-warming message with his fans. Rohit said he’s grateful as he never thought that playing in the streets of Borivali would lead him to represent India at the highest level. Fans were also delighted with Rohit’s post as they filled the comment section with praises. With being 33, a lot of cricket is certainly left in the swashbuckling batsman and it will be interesting to see what more feathers he can add to his already illustrious hat. Fans Flaunt Records of Rohit Sharma As Hitman Completes 13 Years in International Cricket.

“Grateful for 13 amazing years and counting... never thought that playing in the gullies of Borivali would lead to this some day, me living my dream,” wrote Rohit on the micro-blogging website. Making his debut in 2007, the Mumbai-born batsman bagged a lot of eyeballs courtesy his hitting prowess. However, he faced a lot of criticism owing to his inconsistent performances. Nevertheless, he became an opener in 2013 and he hasn’t looked back since then. Meanwhile, let’s look at Rohit’s emotional post as he completed 13 years in international cricket.

View Post:

Grateful for 13 amazing years and counting... never thought that playing in the gullies of Borivali would lead to this some day, me living my dream 🙏 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 23, 2020

So far, Rohit has amassed 9115, 2141 and 2773 runs in 224 ODIs, 32 Tests and 108 T20Is respectively. Also, he’s the only batsman in the world to have scored three double centuries in ODIs and four hundred in T20Is.

As of now, the talismanic batsman is enjoying time with his family amid the COVID-19 outbreak. His next assignment is likely to get underway in September as BCCI is planning to host the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) at that time.

