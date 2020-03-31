Rohit Sharma Praises Indian Oil for Uninterrupted Service Despite Lockdown, Urges People to Stay at Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (See Post)

Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: @ImRo45/Twitter)

Rohit Sharma took to social media to thank Indian Oil Corporation Limited and its employees for ensuring that petroleum products, including LPG, are in abundance and that there is no shortage amid the 21-day lockdown period due to the global coronavirus outbreak. India had declared a complete nation-wide lockdown for the 21 days post-midnight March 23, 2020, to curb the community spread of COVID-19 pandemic across the country. Over 35 people have died while at least 1200 people have been confirmed to have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the country as India completes day 6 of the shutdown. Narendra Modi Thanks Rohit Sharma, Mithali Raj and Other Sportspersons for Contributing Towards PM-CARES Fund (See Post).

“Proud of my @IndianOilcl for working tirelessly so that fuel supplies are not uninterrupted. You can help them by staying at home. Step out only if there is an emergency and maintain a safe distance from one another,” said India’s limited-overs vice-captain in a post on Twitter. Rohit Sharma Finds New Fan in Haider Ali, Pakistan's Rising Talent.

Rohit Sharma Praises Indian Oil

Proud of my @IndianOilcl for working tirelessly so that fuel supplies are not uninterrupted. You can help them by staying at home. Step out only if there is an emergency and maintain safe distance from one another. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 31, 2020

Rohit had earlier contributed a total of Rs 80 lakh to four different fund-raising organisations, including Rs 45 lakh to PM-CARES fund and Rs 25 lakh to Maharashtra CM’s relief fund, assisting victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier the Indian Oil Corporation had assured citizens to avoid panic buying after demands for petroleum goods, including petrol, diesel and LPG, surged following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for India to go under a complete lockdown for 21 days starting March 24.