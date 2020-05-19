Rohit Sharma Recalls His First ODI Double Century Vs Australia, Says Yuvraj Singh Wanted Me to Break Virender Sehwag’s Record

Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Scoring a double century in ODIs was considered to be a giant task in ODIs. However, Rohit Sharma started opening the Indian innings in 2013 and made the assignment look like a cakewalk. The right-handed batsman has three ODI double hundreds against his name which are most for any batsman. Recently, the veteran batsman recalled his first double ton Vs Australia in 2013 and revealed that Yuvraj Singh wanted him to break Virender Sehwag's record of the highest individual score in ODIs. Rohit Sharma Reflects on Lessons Learnt During COVID-19 Home Quarantine.

In 2011, former Indian opener Sehwag scored 219 Vs West Indies, the highest indicated score in ODIs at that time. In 2013, Rohit scored 2019 runs and fell 10 runs short of the record. Recalling the game, Rohit revealed that many of his teammates wanted him to break Sehwag’s record including Yuvraj.

“When I went back after scoring the double century, someone was telling me that if you would have batted another over or so you would have broken Virender Sehwag’s record also,” Rohit said while talking to Ravichandran Ashwin in a live Instagram session.

“The expectation in the dressing room is really high. There were three or four guys who wanted me (Rohit) to score 10 or 15 more runs, Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) was one of them and maybe Shikhar Dhawan too,” jokingly recalled Rohit added.

Rohit eventually, however, went on to surpass Sehwag when he scored 264 Vs Sri Lanka in 2014, the highest individual ODI score at that time. Well, he didn’t stop even after that as he scored one more double hundred i.e. 208 Vs Sri Lanka in 2017. He, in fact, has 8 scores of over 150 in ODIs, which are again most of any batsman.