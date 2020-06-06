Rohit Sharma Shares an Adorable Video of Himself Playing With Daughter Samaira, Says ‘These Days Are Not Coming Back’

Rohit Sharma plays with ababy Samaira (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looks like Rohit Sharma is making the most of his lockdown as he spends an adequate amount of time with his daughter Samaira. A while ago he posted a video of himself playing with his daughter where the little one was seen in splits as he played with her daddy. The adorable video won the Internet and what was even better was the caption used by the Hitman which read, “These days are not coming back.” The sporting action all over the world has come to a grinding halt due to the on-going menace of the coronavirus. Rohit Sharma’s Recent Post Featuring Ritika Sajdeh & Baby Samaira Will Make You Go Aww With Excitement.

Usually, the sportsmen are tied up with their tours and do not get enough time to spend with their family. But for a couple of months now, the cricketers are at home and usually. Rohit Sharma is also no different and he has been spending the best of his time at home with baby Samaira. You can check the video below:

View this post on Instagram These days are not coming back.... A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Jun 6, 2020 at 4:52am PDT

Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh also reacted to the clip. You can check it out below:

Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Earlier we saw the Hitman playing with cricket with baby Samaira. He is one of those cricketers who keeps posting pictures and videos on social media and keeps his fans updated about his daily activities. Sharma also keeps himself busy following the guidelines given by the BCCI for keeping himself in proper shape.