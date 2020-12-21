Dashing Indian opener Rohit Sharma posted an adorable birthday wish for wife Ritika Sajdeh as she turns 33 on Monday (December 21). The right-handed batsman – who’s currently serving quarantine period in Australia – shared multiple pictures on Instagram featuring him, Ritika and daughter Samaira which are nothing but super cute. “Happy birthday darling, love you forever @ritssajdeh,” he captioned the snaps. As Rohit is in down under for national duty, he might not be able to celebrate the occasion with his better half, but that certainly hasn’t restricted him from giving couple goals to the fans. Owing to the fact, the comment got flooded with wishes in no time. Rohit Sharma Showers Love on Wife Ritika Sajdeh on 5th Marriage Anniversary.

Rohit and Ritika – who recently celebrated their fifth anniversary on December 13 – tied knots in 2015 after dating for several years. They certainly have been one of the most loveable couples in the cricket world, and one can visit their social media pages to verify the fact. The veteran opener even tends to deliver the bat more often than not whenever Ritika is present in the stadium. In fact, he smashed his iconic third ODI double century on his anniversary in 2017. Meanwhile, let’s look at the cricketer’s birthday greetings for his better half. Why is Rohit Sharma Unavailable for Selection in India vs Australia 2nd Test at MCG?

View Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

Meanwhile, fans can’t wait to see Hitman taking the field again as India suffered a humiliating eight-wicket loss in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval. The batting line-up collapsed severely in the second innings as they could post only 36/9 – India’s lowest ever Test score in history. However, the 33-year-old remain out from the second Test which gets underway on December 26 but is expected to join the national team for the third and final Test match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2020 08:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).