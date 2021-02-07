After conceding a mountain of 578 runs in the first innings, Team India got off to a terrible start in the opening Test with Rohit Sharma dismissed after scoring just six off nine balls. Jofra Archer got the key wicket as England team were over the moon. It was a traditional Rohit Sharma dismissal as the out-swinging red cherry took the outside edge of his willow and wicket-keeper Jos Buttler did the rest by taking an easy catch. Netizens weren’t amused by the veteran opener as they bashed his mediocre show on social media. India vs England Score Updates 1st Test 2021 Day 3.

Rohit’s place in the Test team was under the scanner as he couldn’t make much impact in the two Tests against Australia. However, he was expected to put up a much better show on Indian track which doesn’t offer a lot to the fast bowlers. Moreover, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai looked flat when Joe Root and others toiled the Indian bowlers. However, the 33-year-old disappointed once again and perished in the fourth over. While the Indian dressing room was let down, Twitterati were furious over the opener’s failure. Have a look at how they reacted! Jasprit Bumrah Nails Toe-Crushing Yorker Against Ben Stokes During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021.

Rohit Sharma Trolled!!

Sarcasm!!

Rohit sharma missed his tentury by 4 runs..really unfortunate to miss out after this hardwork of 9 balls ..#INDvENG #RohithSharma pic.twitter.com/8F4iVGmA3y — SKT (@SunilCh_4U) February 7, 2021

Dismal Show!!

Rohit Sharma, as opener, since his 212 versus South Africa at Ranchi in 2019: 6, 21, 26, 52, 44, 7 and 6. #INDvENG — Jamie Alter (@alter_jamie) February 7, 2021

More Bashing!!

Absolutely horrible from India Top order bro....they are thinking as if its a T20 match or what?? Why so much urgency??? Root is goving extra over to archer bcoz he knows that gill is playing his shots and there might be a chance of picking up a wicket. — Abhinav (@wantabhi) February 7, 2021

Memes In Action!!

What I thought about Rohit Sharma :( pic.twitter.com/h8y2f0rsP3 — Lankesh (@Lol_Lankesh) February 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Rohit’s opening partner Shubman Gill has been joined by Cheteshwar Pujara, and the duo are looking to rebuild the Indian innings. Notably, India have to post a mammoth first-innings total to give themselves any chance of winning the game. On the other hand, England need to take wickets to secure a victory. The draw is also a likely possibility given the present scenario of the game.

