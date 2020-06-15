Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Rohit Sharma Trolls Netizen Who Asked Him to Describe Virat Kohli in One Word (See Post)

Cricket Dhairya Ingle| Jun 15, 2020 07:18 PM IST
Rohit Sharma Trolls Netizen Who Asked Him to Describe Virat Kohli in One Word (See Post)
Rohit Sharma (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Apart from catching up on the household chores and playing with his daughter Samaira, Rohit Sharma is keeping himself busy by chatting with his fans and teammates on social media amid the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus. Once again, the Hitman conducted a Q&A for his fans where one of them asked him to describe Virat Kohli in one word. Little did the fan know that he would come up with such hilariously reply and would troll him. there have been reports of a rift between the current Indian captain and the Hitman. On one of the occasions, the Hitman even liked the tweet which spoke about how the rules were different for different players in the team. Rohit Sharma’s Recent Post Featuring Ritika Sajdeh & Baby Samaira Will Make You Go Aww With Excitement.

During the Q&A  the Mumbai Indians captain answered many questions and one of them asked him to describe Kohli in one word. The netizen while asking the question misspelt the Indian cricket captain's last name and the Hitman dodged the question. Instead of describing Kohli,  Rohit pointed out an error and wrote, "Check the spelling." Let's have a look at the snapshot of the same below:

Rohit Sharma's Instagram story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Another fan asked him to describe MS Dhoni and the Hitman used the word limit and tagged him a legend. The rumours of a rift between the two came to the forefront during the 2019 World Cup and it is said that the BCCI was trying their level best to resolve the differences they remain the same. Also to note, the two players have conducted a live session with the rest of the team members but they are yet to come together for a live chat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2020 07:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

