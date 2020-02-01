Rohit Sharma vs Tim Southee, Rishabh Pant vs Mitchell Santner and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out for During India vs New Zealand 5th T20I 2020 at Bay Oval

Rohit Sharma vs Tim Southee (Photo Credits: Twitter)

India and New Zealand meet again but with the series dusted and winners already secured. The fifth India vs New Zealand T20I match may be an inconsequential encounter but holds great significance for both teams. India are chasing their first-ever T20I clean sweep over New Zealand – having already sealed their first-ever T20I series win in New Zealand – while the home side are still searching for their first win in the series and find themselves 0-4 down with a game remaining in their home summer. The 0-4 scoreline, however, won’t suggest how competitive the IND vs NZ T20I series have been, which involved a last-over finish and two super overs and only the team that has successfully thwarted pressure have come out on top in both of those T20I tie-breakers. The battle, between teams and mini-battled between individual players, has been the one watch out for throughout the series. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 5th T20I Match.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have proved their worth in the Indian team with consistent performances and when they failed Shradul Thakur and Manish Pandey stood up and proved their mettle. Pandey’s half-century with India in a precarious situation helped the visitors set a fighting total in the 4th T20I match before Shradul Thakur – battered in the first T20Is – stood up and defend 7 runs in the final over with New Zealand having a half-dozen of batsmen in the hut. Tim Seifert, who slammed his second T20I half-century, was one discovery for New Zealand in the super over defeat at Wellington while the form of Colin Munro will bring a sigh of relief for the home team. Full List of Super Overs Played by New Zealand in T20Is.

Rohit Sharma vs Tim Southee

Tim Southee has come under the pump in the last two T20Is after failing to defend 17 & 13 runs respectively in the third and fourth T20I match super overs. But that aside he has been successful against Rohit Sharma at the start of the innings and even dismissed the latter in the 2nd T20I match. Rohit, on the other, had his revenge in the very next T20I when he smashed Southee for successive sixes in the super over to seal India’s victory and with it a maiden T20I series win in New Zealand. He was rested for the 4th T20I match but might return into the team and lead them with Kohli sitting out.

Colin Munro vs Shradul Thakur

Munro’s return to form will come as a big boost in the dispirited New Zealand side after five successive defeats – 4 against India and 1 against England – 3 of which have come in super overs. Munro hit a fifty in the 1st T20I and came back with another half-century at Wellington after a string of low scores. He will be up against Shradul Thakur, who has really struggled with his line and length in the opening overs. Shradul after a three consecutive bad games came back strongly with that match-winning super over in Wellington and will be rearing to go again.

Rishabh Pant vs Ish Sodhi

Pant is expected to play the fifth and final T20I match after sitting out of the opening four games. He is yet to get a game after suffering a concussion in the 1st ODI match against Australia and with KL Rahul cementing his spot as the wicket-keeper match time is bound to come far and once in a while for the once-promising left-handed youngster. But he could play the fifth T20I and it will be interesting to see how he tackles Michell Santner, who is third in the ICC T20I bowling rankings and has been pretty successful against left-handers.

With the five-match T20I series already meeting its destiny, both teams are expected to test their bench strength keeping the upcoming T20I World Cup in Australia in mind. India can afford some changes but will be eager to seal the clean-sweep over New Zealand. The home side, on the other, have to make changes with injuries leaving them depleted in some key areas.