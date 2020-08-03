Ahead of the IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma during a live chat with fans revealed that he wants to bring Sachin Tendulkar and Shaun Pollock back from the host of retired players. Both Sachin Tendulkar and Shaun Pollock reacted to this statement and were keen to come back to the game. Both the retired players took to social media to react to the statements. While Sachin Tendulkar said that it would be fun opening with the Hitman, Shaun Pollock revealed that he would go to the nets if possible. IPL 2020: Here’s How Mumbai Indians, CSK, KXIP, KKR & Other Franchises Announced About Start of IPL 13.

This obviously got the Mumbai Indians excited and they posted tweets about the same. On Sachin's tweet, Mumbai posted that "it would be a dream come blue." While talking about Pollock, they posted a throwback picture featuring both the retired cricketers. The tweets got the fans excited. Check out their tweets below.

Would be fun to open with you @ImRo45. 😊 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 3, 2020

Shaun Pollock

The IPL 2020 will begin from September 19, 2020, in UAE. The Indian government gave a green light to the IPL Governing Council to conduct the tournament in UAE and the fans couldn't keep calm as they started posting tweets on social media about the same. The matches will be held across Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The finals of the much-awaited league will be held on November 10, 2020, and the teams will leave for the mega-even on August 20, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).