Royal Challengers Bangalore are looking sharp and will be facing Delhi Capitals next in Women's Premier League 2024. RCB-W has managed to win two out of two matches they have played this season and are leading the points table. On the other hand, DC-W has managed to win just a single game out of the two and the match against RCB-W will be a tough one. Looking at the team performances till now RCB-W are looking in good touch in both batting and bowling fields. WPL 2024: Alyssa Healy Tackles Pitch Invader During Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Match.

M. Chinnaswamy has a reputation for producing high-scoring games but in the end, it also depends upon the performance of the batters of each team. RCB-W and DC-W both of them have explosive batting lineups. Bowlers will completely come out as the difference makers for both teams if any. Smriti Mandhana and brigade will be looking to take the win and stay at the top of the points table. DC-W will also give their level best to thrive against RCB-W.

When Is RCB-W vs DC-W Match TATA WPL 2024? Know Date, Time and Venue

The RCB-W vs DC-W Match 07 of TATA WPL 2024 will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 29 (Thursday). The RCB-W vs DC-W clash has a starting time of 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RCB-W vs DC-W Match TATA WPL 2024

Viacom 18 have the broadcasting rights of the TATA WPL 2024 in India and all the matches will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 Network channels. Fans can tune into the Sports 18 1/HD TV channels to catch the live action of the RCB-W vs DC-W match 07 of WPL 2024 in India. WPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Up Warriorz Register First Points, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Retain Top Position.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RCB-W vs DC-W Match TATA WPL 2024?

JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online streaming rights of the TATA WPL 2024 and fans can tune into the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the RCB-W vs DC-W Match 07 TATA WPL 2024 in India.

