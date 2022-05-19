Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 68 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The RR vs CSK clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on May 20, 2022 (Friday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for the IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI.RR vs CSK Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Match 68

Rajasthan Royals haven't officially made it to Play-offs yet. But with 16 points on table, a pretty good net run rate of +0.304 and one match still left to play, RR are certain to make it to the final four. Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings fear no set of circumstances in their upcoming match as the team has already been eliminated from the tournament and will merely be playing for pride.

RR vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Sanju Samson (RR), MS Dhoni (CSK) and Jos Buttler (RR) can be taken as our wicket-keepers.

RR vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Devon Conway (CSK) and Devdutt Padikkal (RR) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

RR vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravichandran Ashwin (RR) and Moeen Ali (CSK) could be our all-rounders.

RR vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Prasidh Krishna (RR), Mukesh Choudhary (CSK) could form the bowling attack.

RR vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sanju Samson (RR), MS Dhoni (CSK), Jos Buttler (RR),Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Devon Conway (CSK), Devdutt Padikkal (RR), Ravichandran Ashwin (RR), Moeen Ali (CSK), Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Prasidh Krishna (RR), Mukesh Choudhary (CSK).

Jos Buttler (RR) could be named as the captain of your RR vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team, while Moeen Ali (CSK) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

