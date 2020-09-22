Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on each other in the fourth match of the IPL 2020. While CSK will be playing their second match of the season, RR will take the field for the first time this season. In the opening match of IPL 2020, Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by five runs. Meanwhile, continue reading to find out the key players you can have in your Dream11 team for tonight’s RR vs CSK IPL 2020 match. Dream11 fantasy gaming is popular among cricket fans and it helps them in winning real cash. A right team selection for Dream11 can increase your chances of winning. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick best players for your Dream11 team. RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 4.

RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Sanju Samson

Wicketkeepers help score some quick points in Dream11. For a catch 8 points are rewarded and for stumping 12 points. Besides keeping wickets, in absence of Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson could open the batting as well and thus there is a good chance that he will score some big points.

RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Sam Curran

In the match against Mumbai Indians, the young all-rounder picked did well with both bat and ball. He featured in the final Dream Team with 68 points and was among top five players on the fantasy ranking. He can be an automatic pick in your Dream11 team for RR vs CSK match given his form. RR vs CSK Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 4.

RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Faf du Plessis

If form is anything to go by, bet on this South African batsman in the CSK line-up. Faf du Plessis scored unbeaten 58 off 44 balls, besides taking three catches. He ended up as the player with highest points from MI vs CSK match on the fantasy ranking and apparently featured in the Dream Team as well.

RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Ambati Rayudu

Another Dream11 pick you should make on the basis of form is right-handed batsman Ambati Rayudu. He scored match-winning 71 off just 48 balls against Mumbai Indians. Rayudu bats in top four and his selection should fetch you some good points in the Dream11 team. Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in RR vs CSK Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 4.

RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Ravindra Jadeja

Given all-rounders help in scoring points in both batting and bowling departments, you can’t over Ravindra Jadeja. The spinner is a wicket-taking bowler as he did against Mumbai Indians, also he can score quick runs when it comes to batting. Pick Jadeja while doing your Dream11 team selection.

So, these five players given the form and how points system in Dream11 works are must have picks in your fantasy playing XI. The RR vs CSK match takes place at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium and will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

