Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in match 47 of Indian Premier League 2021 in Abu Dhabi. With this win, RR closed the gap on the top four and have kept their playoff qualification hopes alive as they are one of four teams currently tied on 10 points, fighting for the final spot. Despite the defeat, CSK remain at the top of the team standings. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

After being asked to bat first, CSK were once again given a great start by Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad, with the latter carrying on to score his maiden century in IPL. This propelled CSK to a massive score in the game as they look to continue their winning run. VIVO IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder List: Ruturaj Gaikwad Tops List of Batsmen With Most Runs in Indian Premier League Season 14.

Chasing the mammoth target, Rajasthan Ryals were given a sensational start by the openers with Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring his maiden half-century. Later it was skipper Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube who completed the job as they made the chase look relatively easy. Meanwhile, here are some stats from RR vs CSK, IPL 2021 clash

# MS Dhoni completed 200 matches as a captain in IPL

# Ruturaj Gaikwad scored his maiden IPL century

# Ruturaj Gaikwad became the seventh CSK player to score 500+ runs in an IPL season

# Ruturaj Gaikwad (24y 244d) became the youngest Centurian for CSK in IPL

# Akash Singh made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals

# This is the first time RR spinners have taken more than one wicket in an IPL 2021 match

# Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden IPL fifty

# Shivam Dube scored his first IPL half-century

With both teams having different objectives, they will now focus on their upcoming assignments in the competition. League leaders Chennai Super Kings will face off against second-placed Delhi Capitals while Rajasthan Royals take on another playoff hopeful in Mumbai Indians.

