Rajasthan Royals return back to winning ways with another win against Chennai Super Kings by 32-runs, completing a double over them this season. In a Sawai Man Singh stadium that progressively got slower with time, Yashasvi Jaiswal fired big and took Rajasthan Royals to a above par total. It was followed up with some brilliant captaincy from Sanju Samson and some solid execution from the RR spinners and Sandeep Sharma which sealed the game for RR. With this win they move to the top of the table, leapfrogging CSK with a better run rate. Yashasvi Jaiswal Wins Man of the Match Award in RR vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

RR got off to a great start in the powerplay thanks to Yashasvi Jasiwal's high intent and strokefilled batting. Jos Buttler started slow bit looked to catch up soon enough, but after Buttler was dismissed, RR lost some momentum and a few wickets in the middle overs. Just when the innings looked like nosediving, Devdutt Padikkal and Dhruv Jurel consolidified and provided strong finish taking them to 202, a record figure at Jaipur.

For CSK, the start was not a flying one. They struggled to get going and stumbled occasionally against RR new ball bowlers, failing to replicate their batting momentum from the previous game. After Devon Conway fell early, Ruturaj Gaikwad held fort at one end looking for support. But Ajinkya Rahane followed suit too and the pressure got to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube counter-attacked the spring strangle hold and looked like making a game out of it. But the target gradually kept going and away and despite efforts, they fell short by 32-runs.

RR vs CSK Stat Highlights

# First 200+ total posted at the Sawai Man Singh stadium at Jaipur in IPL history.

# 200th match for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

#Ravindra Jadeja completes 300th matches in T20s.

# Ravindra Jadeja completes 150 matches for CSK.

# Shivam Dube now has more sixes (57) than fours (56) in IPL. MS Dhoni Hits 'Bullseye' As He Runs Out Dhruv Jurel With Direct Hit During RR vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

A game that had some great show of promise, some surprise batting knocks, some great middle overs and spin bowling saw Rajasthan Royals turn out victorious and reclaim their spot at the top of the table. They go from strength to strength despite Trent Boult's absence, while CSK has to find a way to maximize their domestic bowlers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2023 11:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).