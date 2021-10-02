Wicket! Yet another wicket for Rahul Tewatia as his time it is Moeen Ali who is been outsmarted by the spinner. The Englishman just like du Plessis, charged down the pitch to miss the ball completely and being stumped by Sanju Samson. Moeen Ali st Samson b Rahul Tewatia 21(17).
Despite losing wickets at the other end, Ruturaj Gaikwad has played brilliant cricket while scoring at a decent rate. The CSK batter will now be aiming to form a partnership with Moeen Ali to set a partnership for the power-hitters to come.
Caught! Another big wicket for Rahul Tewatia as Suresh Raina departs. The Indian was not able to take advantage after being promoted in the batting order as he is dismissed without troubling the scores much. Raina c Shivam Dube b Rahul Tewatia 3(5).
Wicket! Rahul Teawtia gets the breakthrough earl for Rajasthan TRiyals as he dismisses Faf du Plessis. The South African charged down the pitch but missed the ball, giving Samson an easy job behind the stumps. du Plessis st Samson b Rahul Tewatia 25(19).
Yet again Tuturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis are taking their time at the start of the innings while assessing the conditions, Both have been in great form and will aim to up the scoring rate in the final overs of the restrictions.
Fa du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad begin proceedings for CSK in the encounter. The duo have been sensational this season and will be aiming to get their team to another brilliant start, just like they have done in the previous games.
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and Sanju Samson opts to bowl first. The RR have made four changes in this crucial encounter. Meanwhile, Sam Curran and KM Asif have been named in the CSK squad as they replace Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo.
Welcome to our live coverage of match 47 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 from Abu Dhabi. Both teams have very different objectives as RR aim to keep their playoff hopes alive while CSK are looking to move towards securing the top spot.
Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings face off against each other in match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 02, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams have very different objectives heading into this clash. Meanwhile, we bring you the IPL 2021 live score of the RR vs CSK clash along with all the action and live commentary. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.
Rajasthan Royals have lost their way in recent encounters as they enter the clash on the back of three consecutive losses. However, the Sanju Samson-led outfit are still in contention for the playoff spot and could move closer to that with a win. But a defeat could make things complicated for RR in the final stretch of the season.
Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings were the first team this season to book a playoff spot and now have their eyes set on ending the league stage on a high. MS Dhoni’s team are on a four-game winning streak and will be aiming to extend that as they hope of finishing as the first-place team in the initial stage of the competition.
Chennai Super Kings, having booked a place in the knockout stages, could use this match as an opportunity to try out some new things and give rest to key players ahead of the playoffs. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals will hope that their batters can come good ending their current winless run in the competition.