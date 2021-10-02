Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings face off against each other in match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 02, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams have very different objectives heading into this clash. Meanwhile, we bring you the IPL 2021 live score of the RR vs CSK clash along with all the action and live commentary. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Rajasthan Royals have lost their way in recent encounters as they enter the clash on the back of three consecutive losses. However, the Sanju Samson-led outfit are still in contention for the playoff spot and could move closer to that with a win. But a defeat could make things complicated for RR in the final stretch of the season.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings were the first team this season to book a playoff spot and now have their eyes set on ending the league stage on a high. MS Dhoni’s team are on a four-game winning streak and will be aiming to extend that as they hope of finishing as the first-place team in the initial stage of the competition.

IPL 2021 Live Score

Chennai Super Kings, having booked a place in the knockout stages, could use this match as an opportunity to try out some new things and give rest to key players ahead of the playoffs. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals will hope that their batters can come good ending their current winless run in the competition.