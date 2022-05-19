Rajasthan Royals would be gunning for a top-two spot when they face Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 on May 20, Friday. Sanju Samson's side have had a memorable campaign this season and with 16 points in their kitty, they have more or less ensured a top-four spot for themselves. However, it is the second spot that they would aim to achieve should they beat CSK in this game. The defending champions, on the other hand, have had a forgettable campaign as they managed just four wins in 13 matches so far. But they have shown signs of being their former selves in the past few games and would solely play for pride, to finish the competition on a high. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

Rajasthan's talisman Jos Buttler, whose form has dipped terribly after a solid start, would be key to his team's chances. Their middle-lower would definitely be boosted with the return of Shimron Hetmyer, who can clear the field in the death overs, with ease. CSK on the other hand, will look forward to being more disciplined with the bat in hand. In their last game against Gujarat, they did not hit a single boundary in the last five overs of their innings, something truly unheard of in T20 cricket. They are most likely to bring back the experienced duo of Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu in the playing XI.

RR vs CSK Head-to-Head

CSK have had an upper hand when it comes to head-to-head records between these two teams. While Chennai have won 15 matches, Rajasthan have managed 11 wins under their belt in the 26 games that these two teams played against each other. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained

RR vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 68 Key Players

For Rajasthan, a lot would rest on the shoulders of Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal. Chennai Super Kings on the other hand, would bank on performances from Devon Conway and Mukesh Choudhary.

RR vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 68 Mini Battles

The battle between Jos Buttler and Mukesh Choudhary would be very interesting to see. Also, the duel involving Devon Conway and Yuzvendra Chahal can have a say in the outcome of this game.

RR vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 68 Venue and Match Timing

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (RR vs CSK) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on May 20, 2022 (Friday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

RR vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 68 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match live on Star Sports channels. The RR vs CSK match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the RR vs CSK live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

RR vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 68 Likely Playing XIs

RR Likely Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.

CSK Likely Playing 11: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, N Jagadeesan, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2022 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).