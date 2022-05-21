Rajasthan Royals got the better of Chennai Super Kings as they register a five-wicket in match 68 of the competition at the Brabourne Stadium. With this win, RR have qualified for the IPL 2022 playoffs. They have climbed to the second spot in the table, pushing LSG to third and will face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 for a spot in the final. IPL 2022 Playoffs: Rajasthan Royals Secure Qualification For First Time Since 2018.

After electing to bat first, Chennai Super Kings were given a great start as Moeen Ali dominated the bowling attack. However, RR bowlers made a brilliant comeback, restricting CSK to a par score. In reply, Rajasthan were able to chase down the target but not without having to dog deep.

RR vs CSK Stat Highlights IPL 2022

# Moeen Ali scored the second-fastest fifty (19 balls) for CSK in IPL

# Moeen Ali registered his highest score (93) in IPL

# Yuzvendra Chahal equalled Imran Tahir for most wickets (26) by a spinner in a single IPL season

# Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his 3rd half-century in IPL

Rajasthan Royals will continue their IPL 2022 journey as they have qualified for the playoffs. The Sanju Samson-led side will be hoping to go all the way and win their first title since claiming the inaugural edition of the competition. Meanwhile, defending champions CSK’s season comes to an end here and they will hope to comeback stronger next season.

