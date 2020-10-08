Rajasthan Royal will meet Delhi Capitals in the Match 23 of the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The encounter takes place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday (October 10). Winning their first two games, both sides made a similar start to their campaign, but Steve Smith’s men lost the plot after that while the Capitals extended their winning run. With four wins from five games, Shreyas Iyer’s men are on the right track to lift their maiden title. On the other hand, the Men in Pink, who lost their last three games, must be raring to get back to the winning track. RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Meanwhile, continue reading to find out the key players you can have in your Dream11 team for RR vs DC IPL 2020 match. Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among cricket fans who select their teams to win some cash. Team selection with best picks is always a winning formula in Dream11. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your Dream11 team for RR vs DC IPL 2020 match. Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Sharjah Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

RR vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Jos Buttler

After some dismal outings, the England dasher came back to form against Mumbai Indians, scoring 70 runs off 44 balls. Owing to Buttler’s knack of delivering consistently, he certainly deserves a place in your team. Along with his batting prowess, the wicket-keeper will also fetch you points by executing dismissals behind the stumps.

RR vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Jofra Archer

Another England star who’s a must pick in your Dream11 team is Jofra Archer. The right-arm pacer is unarguably the fastest bowler in IPL 2020 and will be determined to destroy the DC batting line-up. Archer has also been in good hitting form with the bat and fans must not ignore that fact.

RR vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Kagiso Rabada

With 12 wickets in five games, the South African speedster is the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2020 so far and is likely to deliver against Rajasthan too. After troubling the batsmen with his swinging deliveries in the initial overs, Rabada comes back in death to put up an exhibition of death bowling. With Rajasthan’s middle-order looking fragile, the Proteas star must make a mark.

RR vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Marcus Stoinis

The Australian all-rounder is one of the main reasons behind Delhi’s success so far. He has been scoring runs at quick pace in the end overs, and his impact with the ball makes him an even more incredible asset. With boundaries Sharjah being on the shorter side, Stoinis will back himself to put up another sensational performance.

RR vs DC Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Rishabh Pant

Though the Delhi Capitals youngster hasn’t played an impactful knock so far, his consistent 30+ plus scores have helped DC post challenging totals. Just like Buttler, Pant will also gain points by taking catches and executing stumpings from behind the stumps. Hence, including the southpaw in your fantasy team will be a wise decision.

Going by the previous performances, Delhi Capitals will indeed take the field as favourites, but Royals must also be confident as both their victories have come at Sharjah. Hence, it will be interesting to see if DC will continue their sensational run or RR will get back to winning track.

