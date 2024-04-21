Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be looking to extend their lead in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they host Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday evening. Mumbai Indians won just three matches – all at home in the IPL 2024 season so far, while Rajasthan Royals has shown their dominance at every venue, including the Wankhesde Stadium. IPL 2024: Tim David, Kieron Pollard Fined for Providing Illegal Assistance to Suryakumar Yadav Against Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians will be looking for revenge for a loss at home against RR earlier this season but more importantly, the win would provide five-time champions a chance to compete for a top-four finish. Rajasthan Royals has a more balanced side at the moment, with some important signings in the auction. Let us see how weather and pitch would play their part in the exciting match.

Jaipur Weather and Rain Forecast

In the evening, the temperature in Jaipur will be around 28 degrees, the real feel will be 25 degrees. The humidity will be around 26%. There is no chance of rain.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium Pitch Report

The Sawai Mansingh stadium has been a tricky affair for the batters. The average batting score at the venue in IPL is 160. Teams chasing down the targets have tasted more success with 35 out of 55 games being won while batting second. Despite both sides having strong batting lineups, expect a moderate score on Monday.

