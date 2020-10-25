Ben Stokes scored his first century of the season as Rajasthan Royals thrashed Mumbai Indians by eight wickets, staying alive in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff race. Chasing a mountain of 196 runs in Abu Dhabi, Stokes went after the bowlers from the outset and rained fours and sixes all over the park. In-form speedsters Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson looked utterly clueless and were taken to cleaners. As a result, Stokes brought up his century off just 59 balls as the Men in Pink crossed the line with ten balls to spare. Not to forget the valuable contribution for Sanju Samson, who scored 54 off 31 balls. RR vs MI Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.

Earlier in the game, Mumbai Indians opted to bat first after winning the toss at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Quinton de Kock fell prey to Jofra Archer in the first over, but Ishan Kishan joined forces with Suryakumar Yadav, and the duo added 83 runs for the second wicket. Rajasthan seemed to make a comeback after taking three quick wickets in the middle. However, Hardik Pandya went back to his prime and smashed a 21-ball 60. As a result, RR posted 195/5, which eventually didn’t prove to be enough. Meanwhile, let’s look at the stat highlights of the match. Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Others Praise Ben Stokes After Match-Winning Century.

# Ben Stokes scored his second IPL century and first since 2017.

# Stokes also became the first foreign batsman to reach the three-figure mark this season.

# Hardik Pandya’s 20-ball fifty was the joint-fastest for any MI batsman this season.

# 196 is the highest successful chased by an IPL team against Mumbai Indians.

# Sanju Samson brought up his third half-century of the season.

# Samson now also has most sixes (23) in IPL 2020.

With this, Rajasthan Royals go at the sixth position in the team standings and still have hopes of qualifying for the top four. The Men in Pink will next meet Kings XI Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 30. On the other hand, MI still remain at the top of the team standings. Their next assignment is against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

