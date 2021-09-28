Royal Challengers Bangalore would aim to strengthen their chances of making it to the playoff when they face the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, September 29. The match would be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Bangalore and Rajasthan began their campaigns in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 in contrasting fashion. Rajasthan Royals snatched a win from the jaws of defeat against Punjab Kings thanks to Kartik Tyagi while Bangalore fell to a humiliating loss to Kolkata Knight Riders. But because they played so well in the Indian leg of IPL 2021, RCB are on the verge of qualifying for the playoffs and a win would definitely help them in their pursuit. RR vs RCB, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report

They also would be full of confidence after they defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by 54 runs in their last match. Rajasthan Royals meanwhile, would come into this match on the back of a loss to bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite Sanju Samson performing well, Rajasthan have failed as a side and are currently sixth, hoping for a big win against Virat Kohli's Bangalore, which would bolster their chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Based on form, Royal Challengers Bangalore clearly have the edge of Rajasthan Royals. With the willow, they would expect captain Kohli and Glenn Maxwell to come good once again while Harshal Patel once again would be a key figure in their bowling attack. RR vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 43

RR vs RCB Head-to-Head

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have played each other a total of 24 times and Kohli's side is ahead with 11 wins. Rajasthan have won a total of 10 times with the other three matches ending in no results. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated

RR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Match 43, Key Players

The key players for RCB would be skipper Kohli alongside hat-trick man Harshal Patel, whose magical spell helped his side clinch that memorable win over the defending champions. For Rajasthan, Sanju Samson and Chetan Sakariya would be important players in this match.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Match 43, Mini Battles

Virat Kohli vs Chris Morris would be a key player battle in this match along with the one between Sanju Samson and Harshal Patel. The winners of these duels would have a say in their team's performance and this could potentially determine the outcome of the match.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Match 43 Venue and Match Timing

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RR vs RCB) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 29, 2021 (Wednesday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 06:30 pm.

RR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Match 43 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

RR vs RCB, IPL 2021 Match 43, Likely Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals Likely Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Likely Playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Paddikal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Dan Christian, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal,

