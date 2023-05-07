In match number 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 7, 2023, Sunday. Sanju Samson & Co will look to end their losing streak after suffering a series of losses against the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. For the past few matches, their batters, especially Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in tremendous form. Their bowlers have also performed well with ball. Rajasthan’s previous games have not gone as per their plans with just one win out of the last five matches. They need to address their batting woes before they can start re-establishing their authority in the tournament. Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly Handshake Video Goes Viral After DC vs RCB IPL 2023 Match, Watch!.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are experiencing a worst season and is thus currently placed in the 10th position with six points in hand. They have failed to gain a strong winning momentum. Their last match ended in a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. Hyderabad will aim to make a comeback and win rest of their games in order to have any chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Jaipur Weather Report

Expected Weather at Sawai Mansingh Cricket Stadium for IPL 2023 match between RR and SRH. (Souce; Accuweather)

The good news is that you can catch Sanju Samson and his teammates in action in tomorrow’s game. There is zero per cent chance of rain. The weather forecast for the IPL match between RR and PBKS is good with the temperature expected to be around 25-38 degrees Celsius with clear skies all around.

Sawai Mansingh Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch for the IPL game between Rajasthan and Hyderabad is expected to provide assistance to the bowlers like always. Batters need to patient before they can start hitting the ball.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2023 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).